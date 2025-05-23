INDIANAPOLIS — Casey Irsay Foyt will be waving the green flag, serving as the honorary starter for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, IMS officials said.

In the news release, Irsay Foyt, along with her sisters Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Kalen Jackson, represent the next generation of Indianapolis Colts' ownership.

Her father, Jim Irsay, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, at the age of 65. Irsay Foyt will wave the flag to honor the philanthropic legacy of her father, whose efforts had a transformative impact throughout the Hoosier State.

“As Indianapolis prepares for a special weekend that showcases our city’s unmatched ability to successfully host massive global sporting events, it’s incredibly appropriate and especially meaningful to celebrate Jim’s contributions to our city and state,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said in the release. “Put simply, the Indianapolis we know and love would not be remotely possible without Jim.”

In the statement, INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles:

“We’re honored to have Casey on the flag stand representing her family, our friends at the Colts organization and Hoosiers everywhere who cherish our unique sports scene. Our organizations have a deep history together, and our fans cherish the familiar sight of players at the racetrack and drivers at the stadium.”

Indianapolis regularly welcomes new Colts’ draft picks through an annual visit to IMS on Fast Friday presented by Turtle Wax, and

IMS regularly welomes new Colts', and has hoted Colts’ legends like Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Reggie Wayne in the past. Leadership at IMS and the Colts worked together closely in planning the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl and have maintained close ties for decades.

According to the release, Irsay Foyt joined the Colts in 2007 and focuses her energy on marketing and community relations. She helped revitalize the Indianapolis Colts Women’s Organization and planned the group’s first major fundraiser in 2007. Foyt also helps represent the club at NFL Owners’ Meetings and other league events.

Foyt lives in Carmel, Indiana, with her husband, Indianapolis 500 veteran Anthony J. Foyt IV, and their five children.

The 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge coverage starts at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app.

More information on the 109th Indianapolis 500 and the complete schedule can be found HERE.