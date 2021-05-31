Fans on limited capacity, safety and traditions at Indy 500: 'May is my favorite month'

INDIANAPOLIS — For the 135,000 fans at Sunday’s 105th Indianapolis 500, expectations included wearing masks, social distancing and the like.

IMS officials said Monday they are pleased with how fans followed restrictions.

“From a fan’s perspective, I felt really good about where we were and I got up in the grandstands quite a bit just making sure that spacing we built into the way that we assigned tickets worked,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said.

He added his big concern was over fans wearing masks while out walking or standing in line.

“It’s pretty hard when you’re in the grandstands," Boles said. "You got the sun on you, and you are drinking your stuff out of your coolers, but for the most part, I was really pleased with how fans helped us put on a healthy and safe event."

WRTV spoke with two couples outside of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s administration building as they came to renew their tickets, and both said they felt safe on race day.

“They had good spacing. I mean they had like two seats in-between everybody and in front of you,” Sherri Moran said.

She came to renew her tickets with her husband, James, before they drove back to West Virginia.

Hoosiers Katherine and Ed Foltz added they were vaccinated and felt another level of protection because of it. They’re looking forward to next year.

“I usually do count down, May is my favorite month,” Katherine said.