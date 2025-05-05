Hinchman Racing Uniforms: A century of tradition and safety in the fast lane

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hinchman Racing Uniforms hits its 100th anniversary, the air is thick with nostalgia, pride, and an unwavering commitment to safety in motorsports. The story of the family-run business is not just about crafting high-quality racing suits; it's about generations, tradition and the bonds formed through a shared passion.

Just down the street from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway you'll find Hinchman Racing Uniforms. Fitting, the long time small business is nestled away on gasoline alley.

Hinchman has been stitching safety and tradition into the fabric of motorsports for 100 years.

“They started at their kitchen table,” said Joe Whisler, the general manager for Hinchman, reflecting on the origin story of the Hinchman family.

They turned their passion for racing into a thriving business after being laid off from a garment factory in downtown Indianapolis.

Nancy Chumbley, the current owner, recalls the family’s dedication to the sport and the sacrifices made along the way. "I can not tell you how much time, effort, sweat, blood tears he put into making sure that he had the best suit that was out there on the market," Chumbley said.

Since making their first suit for Indy 500 winner Peter DePaolo in 1925, Hinchman has tailored uniforms for countless drivers, including legends like A.J. Foyt and Jeff Gordon. It's living history every day.

Reflecting on the journey of Hinchman Racing, Whisler noted, “When you grow up in the Indianapolis area, going to races—watching my dad and the likes of Bob Kenser in Hinchman suits—it’s like a dream come true to be part of this family tradition. Making suits and deciding what materials go into them is something I never imagined I’d get to do.”

The emotional weight of this legacy was felt in discussions about drivers who have benefited from the protective gear created by Hinchman. One account detailed a scary incident at the Chili Bowl. "Ed Frye was in a fire at the Chili Bowl, and he came out unscathed with just a few little burn wounds on,” Whisler said.

Such testimonies underline the commitment to safety that continues to define Hinchman. “As a racer, you're not really thinking about it. It's not at the front of your mind. You want to look cool, but you trust the people who are making those suits for you,” Whisler explained. “That's why people remain loyal to us—they know us.”

The company’s origin story is equally compelling. Whisler recounted the humble beginnings: “Pop Henchman worked at a garment factory downtown Indianapolis called Lewis Meyer company. When the stock market crashed in ’29—many of them got laid off. They sat around for just a short bit and thought, ‘Well, what do we have that we know how to do? We know how to make clothes.’” This determination and ingenuity led to the creation of Hinchman Racing Uniforms from a meager $6.

As the company has adapted, the design of the suits has drastically evolved. “Originally, the suits were really heavy, very bulky. As innovation has taken place, the materials are much lighter,” Chumbley explained. “Now we have multi-layer suits where the layers are way lighter than they were in the past, allowing for better breathability and comfort.”

Watching drivers take to the track while wearing their suits elicits a mix of pride and anxiety for Chumbley. “For me, they’re all like my kids. If something goes awry, I’m a basket case. However, I do feel very confident,” she said. “I’ve had people call and say, ‘I’m so glad I had your suit on; you saved my life.’”

Reflecting on the company’s rich history, Chumbley remarked, “It means a lot, the company, the legacy, the name. Whenever anyone says Hinchman, they know they're getting quality and safety.” With four generations of racers gracing their custom suits, the tradition is firmly rooted in family and care.

Hinchman Racing Uniforms remains committed to maintaining high standards of craftsmanship, handcrafting each suit in-house. “We take care of our customers. We’re one of the few that still produce their suits in the United States,” Chumbley stated. “Everything is personally inspected before it goes out the door.”

In an industry known for flash, Hinchman focuses on blending aesthetic appeal with safety. “If you look good in your suit, it reflects well on us. That’s what we strive for—making our drivers feel confident and looking their best,” Chumbley added.

Reflecting on the significance of this legacy, they added, “This is the story we tell in Indianapolis—how they went from nothing to making a name for themselves in racing.”

As the company hits its centennial, the path carved by the Henchman family remains bright, ensuring that future generations of racers can trust in their suits for both style and safety. “It's a family affair, and that's what makes it special,” reiterated Chumbley “We’re not just making suits; we’re protecting lives.”

Through blending rich history, deep-rooted passion for racing, and technological advancements in safety, Hinchman Racing Uniforms stands as a beacon within the motorsports community—a testament to family, legacy and the relentless pursuit of safeguarding lives on the racetrack.