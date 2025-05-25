History behind the Helmets: Bell marks 70-year milestone of protecting drivers at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — At the Indy 500, ensuring the safety of drivers on the track is a top priority and that includes the gear drivers wear to protect themselves. The history of some helmets at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway dates back to the 1950s and reflects decades of technological advancement in racing gear.

Helmets are among the most crucial components of racing attire worn by the world’s fastest drivers.

"It's really the last line of defense in preventing head injuries, and the helmet is critical in that aspect," said Kyle Kietzmann, president and CEO of Racing Force USA.

The first Bell Helmet worn at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was in 1955 by California driver Cal Niday. Since then, there has been a 70-year continuous history of Bell helmets worn at the iconic racetrack.

WRTV

"Indianapolis really became the proving ground for new technology. So Bell was the first company to introduce an energy-absorbing liner, the first company to have a full-face helmet that offered full facial protection," Kietzmann explained.

This year, there is an added feature on helmets for the IndyCar series.

“One of the new things that you'll notice is that there's actually an in-helmet camera, the driver's eye helmet camera,” he added. “That gives you a point of view of what the driver is actually seeing during the race.

WRTV

For this running of the Indy 500, 22 out of 33 starters will be using Bell helmets, including reigning champion Josef Newgarden along with Will Power.

As they race around the track, Bell’s 70-year milestone at IMS will be commemorated on their helmets.

"We have a special commemorative logo that all 22 of the Bell starters will be using," Kietzmann said.

WRTV

"We put in a lot of work to advancing helmet and safety technology, and we have a lot of drivers that believe in the brand."

The focus on driver protection continues to evolve, reinforcing the commitment to safety in motorsports.

Bell Helmets operates an on-site shop in Gasoline Alley at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where they provide essential services to drivers.

The team is dedicated to ensuring that each helmet fits correctly and functions optimally to provide the best protection during May, leading up to race day.