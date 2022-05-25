IMS expecting largest Indy 500 crowd since 100th running

SPEEDWAY — See something, say something. It is a call to action law enforcement agencies and federal partners are stressing to keep everyone safe as race weekend in Speedway approaches.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway tells WRTV they are expecting the largest Indianapolis 500 crowd since the 100th running in 2016.

2022 marks the first time in two years without restrictions for the Indianapolis 500.

Upwards of 300,000 spectators are expected on Sunday alone and tens of thousands could be in Downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the 500 Festival Parade and other events.

IMPD is one of several agencies assisting with security for the race. The department said planning has been a year in the making. IMPD Deputy Chief of Operations Josh Barker added officers and partner agencies have rehearsed “tabletop exercises” ahead of weekend events.

Metro police said staffing is adjusted throughout the city as officers will be on hand to assist in Speedway on race day and downtown for several events, including the parade.

“I want to stress that the residents and neighbors in Indianapolis will not notice any interruption in normal police operations,” Barker said.

The mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas are top of mind for IMPD and partner agencies when it comes to 500 security. Locally, Metro Police said there are currently no threats.

“Our plans are tailor made for contingencies for the tragedy that occurred in Texas,” Barker said.

The 500 is classified as a “SEAR 2” event -- that’s the second highest security level on the Department of Homeland Security’s Special Event Assessment rating chart, meaning it “may require some level” of federal support.

“Our presence will be very overt; we want our community to see that our officers are present and there to assist them,” Barker said.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security tells WRTV about two dozen people from their agency are involved in planning and hosting the 500. A spokesperson stressed it is not a law enforcement agency.

Starting Thursday, several people with the Indiana Building Emergency Assessment and Monitoring Team — or I-BEAM — will be on site 24/7. They are also assisting in hazmat and fire and building safety roles.

“It really is an all-hands approach to ensuring that any threats to our community are intercepted as early as possible,” Barker said.

But it does not stop with law enforcement agencies and federal partners. The community’s commitment to “See Something, Say Something” is imperative in keeping everyone safe.

“A police department is only as successful as the community behind them. We cannot be in all places, at all times,” Barker said.