IMS officials expecting one of the largest crowds in recent Indy 500 history

SPEEDWAY — IMS officials say they are expecting one of the largest crowds for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Our goal for race day is to make it a safe and enjoyable day for everyone,” Chuck Upchurch, Speedway Chief of Police, said.

Officials are urging people to be patient and plan ahead.

They say parking at the track is already sold out. Coolers of a specific size are allowed inside, but glass bottles are prohibited.

“We want to make sure that people are here early so they don't miss anything in case there are any glitches,” IMS President Doug Boles said.

As far as security is concerned, this will be the first year that a new metal detector system will be in place at all of the gates around the track.

“The most important thing is that we have confidence in [the detectors] in making sure that our customers are safe. We hope it also makes it fast for them to get through, but it will catch the things you are not supposed to bring in,” Boles said.

There will be more than 1,000 officers from multiple agencies in and around the track. Officials are urging people to speak up if they see something dangerous happening.

“We do our best to make sure everyone gets here and enjoys the event,” Upchurch said.

