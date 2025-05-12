IMS Safety Patrol works to create lifelong friendships at the track, decades in the making

SPEEDWAY — Some may consider them the unsung heroes of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

They're hard to miss. Their shirts are bright, and their job is front and center, helping the thousands of people who come in and out of the track for one of the biggest events in racing.

They are the IMS Safety Patrol.

“Me and my late husband came in 1970 and camped in this yard, up until about 15 years ago, and said, 'no more campers, I’m done, I’m going to a hotel with a real shower,'” Esther Brockman told WRTV.

Brockman says she has spent about two decades with the IMS Safety Patrol. She says she is now a supervisor.

“In the early days of the lot, it was like a free-for-all getting spaces,” Brockman added.

Brockman says she makes the trip to Speedway from Tennessee, making an impression on those who camp out and those who work at the track, like this fan, who told WRTV what makes race day so special to them.

“Dad started bringing me in 1982, and just the memories of spending time with him and for us it’s a second Christmas,” said A.J. Hahn.

It’s those memories and friendships that keep Brockman coming back year after year.

“If you have never been to the 500, come to the 500, at least see it once – it’s something that you will never, ever forget,” Brockman concluded.

