Indianapolis teen transforms front porch into float for '500 Spectacle of Homes'

INDIANAPOLIS — A new tradition called the “500 Spectacle of Homes" is underway and one Indianapolis high school student is already in on the action!

For the entire month of May, fans are encouraged to transform the front of their homes into a “reverse float" since there is no 500 Festival parade this year.

Cathedral High School Junior Luke Hern’s front porch is now a beach float decked out in beach chairs, towels and a palm tree. He said his love for art is a big reason why he decided to participate in the Spectacle of Homes. Hern said it was a good opportunity to get the neighborhood involved and encourages others to bring the float to their own home for others to come out and enjoy.

“I have always loved art. I take art classes at my high school and I interned at the Harrison Center and that really helped grow my love of art," Hern said. "The opportunity to be able to work on a project and get some of the neighborhood kids involved and help them maybe grow their love for art, and just maybe have the community just be an inspiration and example for the community to get involved, that was just a really great opportunity."

The day before the Indy 500, the 33 starting drivers will caravan through neighborhoods and downtown Indianapolis from the Speedway in a “reverse parade” to show off all of the homes participating.

Those who want to participate can submit their addresses for a digital map for folks to come and enjoy the entire month of May. More information can be found here.