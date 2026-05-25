2027 Indy 500 logo unveiled, ticket renewals begin

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway is celebrating back-to-back grandstand sellouts with the launch of ticket renewals for the 111th Indianapolis 500.

Fans have until June 15 to renew their tickets for the Month of May 2027.

The speedway also unveiled next year's Indianapolis 500 logo. The design features the iconic Indy 500 wordmark inside a red oval tilted at a nine-degree angle. The angle represents the signature banking of the track.

A white geometric structure frames the logo, representing the speedway's grandstands. The logo also pays tribute to track landmarks like the Pagoda and brick oval, IMS said.

111TH INDY 500 EXPLAINED:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

"The Indianapolis 500 is a can't miss bucket list event fueled by the best and most loyal fans in sports. Their passion and love for the Speedway and the Indy 500 are unmatched,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

The ticket announcement comes the day after the checkered flag wave for the 110th Indy 500. Sunday's race featured the closest finish in Indy 500 history in front of a sold-out crowd.

Fans can renew or request upgrades at ims.com/renew, by calling 317-492-6700 or visiting the IMS Ticket Office. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall and again in 2027.

Fans renewing tickets can also order additional Month of May products during the renewal period. These include practice and qualification day tickets, Bronze and Silver Badges, Victory Celebration tickets, Miller Lite Carb Day tickets and Coors Light Snake Pit wristbands.

Fans who didn't attend in 2026 but plan to attend in 2027 can apply for tickets now at ims.com/apply.