Indy 500 helps expand opportunities for women in commercial real estate industry

INDIANAPOLIS — The impact of the Indy 500 is stretching well beyond race day. It also has a major economic impact on the commercial real estate, with a local organization pushing to get more women in the industry.

On Tuesday, INDYCrew, a network that connects women in the commercial real estate industry hosted a Day at the INDY 500 Track.

"We’ve been Diamond Level Sponsors with INDYCrew for many years,” said Mindy Winkler, the Brand Ambassador for Knauss Property Services.

“The main reason is our owner Ralph Knauss recognized the value of promoting women and empowering women in these positions in commercial real estate. Even though crew stands for commercial real estate women, the acronym it’s not exclusive to commercial real estate.”

The event was an opportunity for nearly 80 women to connect with each other in the primarily male dominated field.

“We had great networking today that’s meaningful that definitely can help you get business,” said Rebecca Dean, the Vice President of Business Development at Business Furniture.

Dean is another sponsor who’s company helps supply furniture for commercial businesses.

She believes the impact of the Indy 500 goes well beyond who crosses the finish line first.

“Just having big projects in town like the Andretti Headquarters and Grand Prix Hall and everybody that’s headquartered or at least has a home here as a way for us to get businesses.”

Both Winkler and Dean say the race also opens economic opportunities and connections for women in the industry well beyond the month of May.

“Being with IMS is one of the events we wanted to be a part of because they do so many unique things,” said Winkler. “That enables us to have interactions that we wouldn’t normally have an opportunity for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to have the kind of exposure that some of these women may have never had before.”

In addition, the Month of May creates marketing opportunities for commercial real estate companies globally who are considering expansion of relocation to the Indy-area.

The racing event provides a unique opportunity for them to bring clients down to the track and build up trust that can in turn help them expand their businesses as well.

“Any kind of time you can get somebody to the track whether it’s networking or a client or even with any affiliation with one of the racing teams is of benefit to commercial real estate, our business and just the community in general,” added Dean.