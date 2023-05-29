Watch Now
Indy 500 purse reaches new record, Newgarden receives highest payout in history

Associated Press
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 6:50 PM, May 29, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 purse reached a new record for the for the second year in a row with race winner Josef Newgarden receiving the highest payout in 500 history, according to Indycar.

Newsgarden of Team Penske earned a $3.666 million from a total purse of $17,021,500.

The 2023 average payout for NTT IndyCar Series drivers was $500,600 compared to last year's $485,000.

According to Indycar, in 2022, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $16,000,200 and the winner payout was $3.1 million.

“This is the greatest race in the world, and it was an especially monumental Month of May featuring packed grandstands and intense on-track action,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Now, we have the best end card possible for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500: a record-breaking purse for the history books.”

Indy 500 runner up, Marcus Ericsson took home $1.043 million, which was more than last year's runner up.

Rookie of the Year, A.J. Foyt earned a $50,000 bonus and took home a prize of $215,300.

Breaking another record, Indianapolis Motor Speedway welcomed more than 330,000 fans for Sunday’s race, making it the second-largest Indianapolis 500 crowd in more than two decades.

