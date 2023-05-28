Josef Newgarden wins the 107th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden has won the 107th Indianapolis 500 with a last lap pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson.

Newgarden made the pass on the one-lap shootout finish that came after a multiple car crash on the front stretch.

He gives Roger Penske his first Indy 500 win since he bought the track.

Newgarden has started the Indianapolis 500 11 times prior, but had never won before Sunday.

He started the race from the 17th starting position and in the end earned Penske his 19th Indianapolis 500 win.

The race was the last planned Indy 500 for 2013 champion and fan favorite Tony Kanaan. He finished in 16th.

Multiple late race crashes caused red flags in the race and took

Final results below:

1.) Josef Newgarden

2.) Marcus Ericsson

3.) Santino Ferrucci

4.) Alex Palou

5.) Alexander Rossi

6.) Scott Dixon

7.) Takuma Sato

8.) Conor Daly

9.) Colton Herta

10.) Rinus Veekay

11.) Ryan Hunter-Reay

12.) Callum Ilott

13.) Devlin DeFrancesco

14.) Scott McLaughlin

15.) Helio Castroneves

16.) Tony Kanaan

17.) Marco Andretti

18.) Jack Harvey

19.) Christian Lundgaard

20.) Ed Carpenter

21.) Benjamin Pederson

22.) Graham Rahal

23.) Will Power

24.) Pato O'Ward

25.) Simon Pagenaud

26.) Agustin Canapino

27.) Felix Rosenqvist

28.) Kyle Kirkwood

29.) David Malukas

30.) Romain Grosjean

31.) Sting Ray Robb

32.) R.C. Enerson

33.) Katherine Legge