Josef Newgarden wins the 107th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden has won the 107th Indianapolis 500 with a last lap pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson.
Newgarden made the pass on the one-lap shootout finish that came after a multiple car crash on the front stretch.
He gives Roger Penske his first Indy 500 win since he bought the track.
Newgarden has started the Indianapolis 500 11 times prior, but had never won before Sunday.
He started the race from the 17th starting position and in the end earned Penske his 19th Indianapolis 500 win.
The race was the last planned Indy 500 for 2013 champion and fan favorite Tony Kanaan. He finished in 16th.
Multiple late race crashes caused red flags in the race and took
Final results below:
1.) Josef Newgarden
2.) Marcus Ericsson
3.) Santino Ferrucci
4.) Alex Palou
5.) Alexander Rossi
6.) Scott Dixon
7.) Takuma Sato
8.) Conor Daly
9.) Colton Herta
10.) Rinus Veekay
11.) Ryan Hunter-Reay
12.) Callum Ilott
13.) Devlin DeFrancesco
14.) Scott McLaughlin
15.) Helio Castroneves
16.) Tony Kanaan
17.) Marco Andretti
18.) Jack Harvey
19.) Christian Lundgaard
20.) Ed Carpenter
21.) Benjamin Pederson
22.) Graham Rahal
23.) Will Power
24.) Pato O'Ward
25.) Simon Pagenaud
26.) Agustin Canapino
27.) Felix Rosenqvist
28.) Kyle Kirkwood
29.) David Malukas
30.) Romain Grosjean
31.) Sting Ray Robb
32.) R.C. Enerson
33.) Katherine Legge