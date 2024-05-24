'It's in our DNA': Speedway residents rooted in Indy 500 traditions

SPEEDWAY — The excitement is high for the 108th Indy 500, especially for the town of Speedway. The race has a special meaning and traditions for the residents that have prepared for the spectacle all year long.

"We look forward to this like Christmas,” said Michelle Lidy.

Indy 500 traditions are in Speedway reesident's blood.

"It's in our DNA. Our four elementary schools are named after the four founding fathers of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Our mascot is a Spark Plug, so this facility is who we are,” Lidy said.

WRTV Speedway Resident Racing Tradition

Lidy grew up on the corner of McCray Street and Meyers Avenue just a block away from the track, in the home her family bought back in 1934.

"My grandpa — when they moved here, he was a big Indy 500 fan and that's one of the reasons he wanted to live so close to the racetrack. He wanted to have it in his backyard literally,” she explained.

From generation to generation, the celebration of racing has never been lost.

Lidy took possession of her family’s home in 2003 and wanted to make sure she kept the unique tradition alive.

WRTV Speedway Residents Racing Traditions

"My husband and I built our version of the Borg-Warner Trophy, so it's probably 20-years-old,” she said. "We've added a set of the seven flags and a couple years ago, I sketched out a drawing of the old main gate. My husband did a beautiful rendition of it."

From the decorations on their homes to the clothes on their bodies, racing is rooted in Speedway.

"It's in the dress, it's in the language, the conversation with everybody is when did you start going to the race,” said another Speedway resident Dennis Carrico. "I think this is my 38th race in a row that I've been to."

WRTV Speedway Residents Racing Traditions

The Month of May is what race fans look forward to every single year.

"I wake up every morning to the music from the track as they're over there," said resident Robin Moore.

"One of the reasons we bought our house is because it was close to the Speedway and all the traditions,” added Carrico.

WRTV Speedway Residents Racing Traditions

Traditions Speedway residents say they want to keep sharing with thousands who come through their town every year.

"For us, it's about hospitality, hosting for people that are coming from around the world for this race. We just want to be a tiny bit of their greatest spectacle of racing,” said Lidy.

