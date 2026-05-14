Jordin Sparks to perform national anthem at 110th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordin Sparks will perform the national anthem before the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

This marks the Grammy-nominated singer's third time performing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, She previously sang the anthem in 2015 and 2024.

Sparks gained fame as the youngest winner of season six of "American Idol."

"Jordin knows how important the national anthem performance is to the pre-race ceremonies of the Indianapolis 500," INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "This year's performance will be a special moment as we mark the 250th birthday of our nation."

IMS previously announced that Indiana native and former "The Voice" contestant Ephraim Owens will return to sing "America the Beautiful."

Indy 500 Race Day is scheduled for Sunday, May 24.