Mario Andretti makes a surprise stop at Speedway resident's home

SPEEDWAY — A speedway resident got the surprise of a lifetime to kick off race weekend when Mario Andretti stopped by his house.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t home, but his ring doorbell camera captured the heartwarming moment that still fulfilled the race fan's long-time dream.

After 22 years of living in Speedway, this is a moment Pat Bremer will never forget. The 1969 Indy 500 winner made a surprise stop at his home on Thursday.

"It was just so neat, he raised my level of admiration for him that I already had,” he said.

Over the last few years, Bremer has had a tradition of posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, to get famous signatures on his wooden wing and wheel that's sat on his porch for more than 15 years.

"I would usually go on Twitter and tag some drivers or former drivers and just say, 'Hey we've got this wing and wheel over here and if you'd like to come over and sign it, we're here all weekend,'" he said.

In the past, Bremer’s got several people, including Indy flag waver Aaron Liken, to sign it. However, this year, Andretti was at the top of his list.

"He was like the big fish I always wanted to get, and I sort of got him but he got away," Bremer said.

Bremer was at the grocery store and his wife didn’t hear the door when his Ring doorbell camera captured the moment Andretti came by.

"I got home and I'm like, 'Son of a gun, he was here,'” said Bremer. "I checked my Twitter notifications and I see where Mario Andretti had replied, and he said, 'Hey I was just at your house. I rang the doorbell, but nobody answered so I went ahead and signed it on the top of the left wing.'"

Although Bremer missed Andretti this time, he said this is still one of his most magical moments he's ever had in May.

"Mario Andretti, Speedway, Indiana, I just can't believe it. I've downloaded that video, it's with me for life and I don't know what could ever top that," he said.