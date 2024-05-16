Phillip Phillips to sing "God Bless America" at 108th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Another American Idol winner will perform during the pre-race ceremonies for the 108th Running fo the Indy 500.

This year, Phillip Phillips will perform "God Bless America" ahead of fellow American Idol winner Jordin Sparks singing the National Anthem.

“The performance of ‘God Bless America,’ on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, is one of the most important tributes to our country and is an often-heard tradition of the pre-race ceremonies,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Adding Phillip and his voice to the pre-race festivities will round out his weekend of participating in the ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ after having been in the 500 Festival parade and performing at The Vogue the night before the race.”

Phillips is best known for his melodic radio hit, “Home,” which launched him to fame in 2012

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Phillips, like many others, had to take a hard look at his life and career. After welcoming his son, Patch, in 2019, he found a new inspiration for writing music. Four years after his last release, Phillips brought us “Love Like That,” a song dedicated to the unconditional love he has for his wife and child. As he reintroduced himself to the world with his latest single, Phillips hopes to reconnect with his fanbase and get back on tour.

Phillips has a show at The Vogue Theatre on Saturday, May 25.

“We are so excited to feature Phillip Phillips’ talent and energy at the opening of the AES 500 Festival Parade,” 500 Festival President & CEO Bob Bryant said. “The partnership with The Vogue and Forty5 to enhance the parade production and provide for an encore performance with a full concert later that night is a meaningful addition to the Month of May. We look forward to showing Phillip the full scale of Hoosier Hospitality in May as he rides the parade route along with the 33 starting drivers in the Indy 500.”

