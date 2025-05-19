Racers, Pacers, and Fever: Indy prepping for major sports weekend

Indianapolis — As Indianapolis shifts into gear for race week, excitement is felt across the city, bolstered by a lineup of major sporting events.

This year's festivities kick off with the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, coinciding with the Indiana Fever's season opener and the Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs. With three nationally televised events in a short span, downtown businesses are preparing for an influx of visitors.

"The month of May is the largest month for tourism for the city," said Clare Clark, a representative from Visit Indy. "When you add in the excitement of the Indiana Fever season tipping off as well as the Pacers in the playoffs, there's nothing like it."

Phil Ray, General Manager of the JW Marriott Downtown, noted the influx of guests as downtown hotels experience full bookings.

“Everybody comes in on a Friday. They all leave on Monday,” Ray explained. “We sell for the Friday, Saturday, Sunday, but each day they’re active going in and out of the hotel, doing their things with the parade or going out to the track, Carb Day, whatever is going on.”

VisitIndy told WRTV several other hotels in the area, including the Conrad Indianapolis, The Alexander, the InterContinental and Bottleworks, are also sold out for the weekend, highlighting the strong demand for accommodations during this busy period.

Local restaurants and bars are gearing up to accommodate the expected crowds.

Megan Swaim, the District Tap bar manager, shared the excitement.

"The 109th running for the Indianapolis 500 brings in international travelers. Now, with a home Pacers playoff game, we have this back-to-back phenomenon.”

Swaim emphasized her team's readiness, indicating they “will have a full staff” prepared to meet the demand.

"I know my bar is going to be set and ready to serve some beer. My staff is very organized," she said.

As the city embraces another major weekend full of events, Clark remarked on Indianapolis’s identity as a great host city.

“This is something that Indy welcomes. We are a sports city. We are a large event city. This is what we do.”