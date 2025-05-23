Racing to Success: A Closer Look at Indy 500's College Internship Program

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — As the anticipation builds for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, a group of eager college interns are busy ensuring the event runs smoothly, adding an invaluable layer of support behind the scenes. With an expected 350,000 fans flooding the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, these interns are hard at work, engaged in every aspect of the event's preparation.

"It's pedal to the metal," said Gavin Meabon, a second-year intern. "An experience like no other."

The interns span a variety of roles, offering assistance in operations, facilities management, marketing, ticket administration, and social media. Their efforts prove indispensable in making one of the largest sporting events in the world a success.

Cori Dove, a former intern turned employee, participated in the internship program years ago. The goal is to prepare students for what it's like to have a career in the racing world. It's not something you can learn sitting in a classroom.

Interns like Kendall Burchell are soaking up the experience. "I loved it so much the first time that I came back for round two," Burchell said. "It's a chance to talk to guests and seasoned staff, hear their stories, and understand the industry better."

For many of these students, the program is not just about immediate tasks, like helping event attendees or managing logistics; it’s also about making professional connections. "It's important because it's more about who you know, not just what you know," Dove explained.

While some interns, like Meabon, are already committed to building a career in the racing industry, others are still exploring their options. "I'm kind of in that exploratory phase," Burchell said. "Talking to people at different levels in the organization can help me make more informed decisions about my future."

As they finish their final preparations for the big day, these interns are not only gaining experience but also laying the groundwork for future careers in the dynamic world of racing or events.

"It's an incredible opportunity," Meabon added.

The college internship program at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway highlights how hands-on experience can significantly impact the professional development of young individuals poised to enter the workforce.

For more information about the college internship program at IMS, visit ims.com/collegeprogram.