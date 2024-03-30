Reigning Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden unveils new Gate 2 banner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY — There’s a new banner hanging over Gate 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 57 days until the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Reigning Indy 500 champion, Josef Newgarden, unveiled the banner on Saturday. He rode up in a lift to put the finishing touches on the installation of the banner.

WRTV

“I think it’s just another important reminder that the Indy 500 is just around the corner,” Newgarden said. “To see this up, you know it’s not far away. It’s definitely encouraging for me to see it, that we won this race last year and we’re going to be in front of the building.”

The installation of the banner wasn’t the only activity at the track this week.

WRTV

Over the past three days, drivers have been testing on the road course, getting ready for the Grand Prix on May 11.

In February, fans got a first look at this year’s race ticket. Newgarden showed it off on a billboard on the side of the Children’s Museum parking garage.

The 108th Indianapolis 500 will be on May 26. For ticket information, click here.