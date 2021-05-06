'Ripple Reps Race' for Indy 500 Spectacle of homes

INDIANAPOLIS — The "Ripple is Reppin the Race" for the 500 Spectacle of Homes.

The following pictures were shared with WRTV from a viewer in Broad Ripple, Charlotte Fisher.

Courtesy of Charlotte Fisher

Fisher says her neighbors helped decorate her home in Broad Ripple. The two families have sons that grew up together and have been going to the track — the only exception being last year because of the pandemic.

The boys are now 22 and the month of May has always been their favorite time in Indy.

Fisher says they wanted to share the excitement with everyone who lives in the neighborhood.

