Watch
SportsIndianapolis 500

Actions

'Ripple Reps Race' for Indy 500 Spectacle of homes

items.[0].videoTitle
A home in Broad Ripple is decked out for the Indy 500 Spectacle of Homes.
Posted at 8:55 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 09:04:18-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The "Ripple is Reppin the Race" for the 500 Spectacle of Homes.

The following pictures were shared with WRTV from a viewer in Broad Ripple, Charlotte Fisher.

spectacleofhomes.png
spectacleofhome1.png
spectacleofhomes2.png
spectacleofhomes3.png

Fisher says her neighbors helped decorate her home in Broad Ripple. The two families have sons that grew up together and have been going to the track — the only exception being last year because of the pandemic.

The boys are now 22 and the month of May has always been their favorite time in Indy.

Fisher says they wanted to share the excitement with everyone who lives in the neighborhood.

MORE | Indianapolis teen transforms front porch into float for '500 Spectacle of Homes' |

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!