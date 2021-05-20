Watch
SportsIndianapolis 500

Actions

Santino Ferrucci crashes during practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

items.[0].image.alt
Jamie Gallagher/AP
Santino Ferrucci hits the wall in the second turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jamie Gallagher)
Santino Ferrucci
Posted at 5:52 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 17:52:17-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Santino Ferrucci was involved in the first wreck of this year's Indianapolis 500 events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The driver of the 45 car and member of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team hit the wall in turn 2 during practice on Thursday.

He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

IMS Medical Director Dr. Jeffery Billows said Ferrucci had some minor pain and was walking after the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!