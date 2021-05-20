Santino Ferrucci crashes during practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Santino Ferrucci was involved in the first wreck of this year's Indianapolis 500 events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The driver of the 45 car and member of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team hit the wall in turn 2 during practice on Thursday.

He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

REPLAY: @SantinoFerrucci has been checked and will be sent to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation following this incident at @IMS.#INDYCAR // #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/CpQa1zf0Vf — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 20, 2021

IMS Medical Director Dr. Jeffery Billows said Ferrucci had some minor pain and was walking after the crash.