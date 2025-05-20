Start Your Engines: Here's the starting grid for the 109th Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — There was plenty of drama in the Month of May leading up to the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge this Sunday.

The qualifying sessions brought unexpected changes that shaped the starting grid for this year's race.

Robert Shwartzman, a rookie driver for Prema Racing, took the pole position, the first rookie to do so since 1983.

MORE | Shwartzman becomes 1st Indy 500 rookie since 1983 to win the pole

One of the most notable incidents was the disqualification of Team Penske. The team’s drivers, two-time defending Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden and fellow competitor Will Power, were disqualified due to illegal modifications made to their cars. This left them unable to contend for top positions, drastically altering the competitive landscape.

PREVIOUS | INDYCAR penalties leave Newgarden and Power starting from the back in Indy 500

Additionally, on the same day, Scott McLaughlin, another key driver from Team Penske, crashed his car during practice, further complicating their chances for a strong qualifying performance.

These dramatic developments ultimately led to the following starting grid for this year's race: