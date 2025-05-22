Team Penske speaks out on penalties

INDIANAPOLIS — A somber atmosphere engulfed the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as drivers faced the media to discuss the fallout from penalties handed down to some of the sport's biggest names.

This media day marked the first opportunity for Penske drivers to address the sanctions following an inspection that discovered illegal car modifications during qualification day for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Joseph Newgarden, a two-time Indy 500 champion, reflected on the situation, stating, “I just see a bigger mountain, that’s all I see.”

Both he and fellow champion Will Power find themselves starting from the back row as a result of the penalties.

Power commented on the nature of the infractions, calling them “very minor” and insisting that they did not offer any performance gain.

The drama escalated recently when team owner Roger Penske made the decisive move to fire three senior officials from his team just days ahead of the marquee event.

“If I know (Roger), he doesn’t dwell on it. He starts looking at what is absolutely best for the team and everyone to move forward,” Power said.

Scott McLaughlin expressed disappointment regarding how the situation was handled within the racing community.

“I’m disappointed in my peers and some people in this room for how it was blown out of proportion. — but ultimately, what’s done is done.”

McLaughlin reiterated the support for Penske.

“At the end of the day, I drive for Roger Penske; I understand the decision, I respect the decision, and we move forward," he shared.

Other veteran drivers voiced concern over the actions of Team Penske.

“That’s probably the most disappointing thing for me — we are at a point in our sport where we have so many good things going on — that it’s changed the storylines a little bit," explained Ed Carpenter.

Helio Castroneves voiced his faith in Penske’s leadership.

“Roger is a guy that has always played fair — he has the ability to move on and turn the page, and I expect no different here.”

Despite the penalties, both Power and Newgarden maintained confidence in their abilities to compete, even from their positions in the back row.

No driver has ever won the Indy 500 starting from the back row.