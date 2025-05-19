The Heart of the Yellow Shirts: Robert Peterson, the "Brickyard Bouncer" at the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – Amidst the sea of excitement at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one can hardly miss the brigade of clad in bright yellow shirts—a symbol of safety, tradition, and camaraderie at the Indy 500.

Among these dedicated individuals is Robert Peterson, a proud member of the IMS Safety Patrol, who is celebrating his 18th year of service at the iconic racetrack. Think of Peterson as the "Brickyard Bouncer," he mans the start/finish line.

As a member of the safety patrol, his primary focus is safety for the guests and individuals walking through the pits. “We have to make sure they can get through here and the fans don't get in the way, and nobody gets hurt,” he explained. He notes that although it is a hefty job, it also comes with a lot of fun.

The yellow shirts represent a lineage that dates back to the early 1970s, when the traditional, blue wool uniforms were traded for a more comfortable and brightly colored ensemble. This evolution marked a significant shift in the track's approach to event safety, emphasizing both functionality and visibility. Today, the yellow shirts are crucial in maintaining order and ensuring the safety of fans and race teams alike—a role Peterson has embraced wholeheartedly.

“Robert, this is my 18th year working here,” Peterson shared. “I love being out here. I'll be out here every year until I can't do it.”

Peterson’s connection to the Speedway runs deep; he moved to Indianapolis in 1957 and attended his first race in 1958. “My mother pointed out AJ Foyt, who was his rookie here. She said he was going to, if he didn't get hurt, he was going to win the race that year. And so I became a big fan, and I've been an AJ Foyt fan for the whole time,” he recalled fondly.

“Just the atmosphere,” Peterson said when discussing his eagerness to be part of the yellow shirt team. “For me, it's still exciting. You would think you'd kind of get over this, but any minute I can spend out here is exciting.”

He has been stationed at the start/finish line for all 18 years of his service, and the excitement never wanes. “I love all the pageantry, everything that goes on when they start, and I get goosebumps out here, the cars take off. It's so exciting.”

Peterson holds a wealth of experience regarding racing history. He noted, “This is my 60th consecutive race,” referring to his long-standing tradition with the Indy 500. Reflecting on his favorite moment, he said, “My favorite year was 77. I was a fan; I wasn't working here, but that was AJ's fourth win. But every year, every year, there's something exciting.”

On the importance of the yellow shirts, Peterson expressed, “Just that, every one of them loves the speedway. You know, we don’t really do it for the money. We do it because we love the racing. We love the speedway. We love the track. Racing is fun.”

Peterson's enthusiasm for the IMS experience includes the pre-race ceremonies, especially “Back Home Again in Indiana.” He added, “The flyovers are pretty neat. It doesn't matter how many times you come to fly over, it makes you almost cry every time.”

As the excitement for the 2025 race day builds, Peterson eagerly anticipates fulfilling his role as the "Brickyard Bouncer" on the Safety Patrol yet again—ready to ensure a safe and thrilling experience for thousands of fans. The yellow shirts, particularly Robert Peterson, continue to exemplify the enduring legacy and tradition of the Indianapolis 500. It's a role he doesn't want to give up, "I don't want to lose my spot!"