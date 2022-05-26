These things are not allowed inside the gates at the Indy 500

SPEEDWAY — If you were planning on bringing a trampoline or swimming pool with you to the track on race day, think again.
Both of those items and a long list of others are prohibited from entering the gates of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day.
The following items are prohibited through Indianapolis Motor Speedway gates:
- Aerosol cans
- Animals (except service animals)
- Bicycles
- Carts and wagons
- Coolers larger than 18" x 14" x 14"
- Fireworks and flares
- Flagpoles
- Glass containers
- Golf carts, ATVs, scooters and minibikes
- Illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia
- Items restricted by local, state or federal law
- Lasers of any kind
- Offensive or obscene materials
- Rollerblades, skateboards, skates, pogo sticks, hoverboards and scooters
- Soliciting of any kind
- Scaffolding or platforms
- Selfie sticks
- Stickers
- Trampolines and swimming pools
- Unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones and also referred to as remotely piloted aircraft and similar remote-controlled devices
- Weapons of any type
- Any other items not mentioned that may pose a safety hazard or diminish the enjoyment of the event.
The following items are allowed in the venue:
- Personal, non-commercial photo and video cameras
- Binoculars, scanners and headsets
- Camelbacks
- Camera stands as long as they do not cause a safety hazard or obstruct the view of others
- Coolers no larger than 18”x14”x14”, coolers may be hard or soft-sided
- Flags as long as they do not obstruct the view of others
- Food and beverages (i.e., water, soft drinks, beer, and wine in non-glass containers)
- Mobility aids are used by guests with disabilities
- Strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs
- Umbrellas as long as they do not obstruct the view of others
The green flag for the Indianapolis 500 will wave at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.
