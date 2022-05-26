These things are not allowed inside the gates at the Indy 500

SPEEDWAY — If you were planning on bringing a trampoline or swimming pool with you to the track on race day, think again.

Both of those items and a long list of others are prohibited from entering the gates of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day.

The following items are prohibited through Indianapolis Motor Speedway gates:

Aerosol cans

Animals (except service animals)

Bicycles

Carts and wagons

Coolers larger than 18" x 14" x 14"

Fireworks and flares

Flagpoles

Glass containers

Golf carts, ATVs, scooters and minibikes

Illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia

Items restricted by local, state or federal law

Lasers of any kind

Offensive or obscene materials

Rollerblades, skateboards, skates, pogo sticks, hoverboards and scooters

Soliciting of any kind

Scaffolding or platforms

Selfie sticks

Stickers

Trampolines and swimming pools

Unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones and also referred to as remotely piloted aircraft and similar remote-controlled devices

Weapons of any type

Any other items not mentioned that may pose a safety hazard or diminish the enjoyment of the event.

The following items are allowed in the venue:

Personal, non-commercial photo and video cameras

Binoculars, scanners and headsets

Camelbacks

Camera stands as long as they do not cause a safety hazard or obstruct the view of others

Coolers no larger than 18”x14”x14”, coolers may be hard or soft-sided

Flags as long as they do not obstruct the view of others

Food and beverages (i.e., water, soft drinks, beer, and wine in non-glass containers)

Mobility aids are used by guests with disabilities

Strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs

Umbrellas as long as they do not obstruct the view of others

The green flag for the Indianapolis 500 will wave at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.