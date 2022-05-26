Watch
These things are not allowed inside the gates at the Indy 500

Indy 500: Greatest spectacle in people watching
SPEEDWAY — If you were planning on bringing a trampoline or swimming pool with you to the track on race day, think again.

Both of those items and a long list of others are prohibited from entering the gates of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day.

The following items are prohibited through Indianapolis Motor Speedway gates:

  • Aerosol cans
  • Animals (except service animals)
  • Bicycles
  • Carts and wagons
  • Coolers larger than 18" x 14" x 14"
  • Fireworks and flares
  • Flagpoles
  • Glass containers
  • Golf carts, ATVs, scooters and minibikes
  • Illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia
  • Items restricted by local, state or federal law
  • Lasers of any kind
  • Offensive or obscene materials
  • Rollerblades, skateboards, skates, pogo sticks, hoverboards and scooters
  • Soliciting of any kind
  • Scaffolding or platforms
  • Selfie sticks
  • Stickers
  • Trampolines and swimming pools
  • Unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones and also referred to as remotely piloted aircraft and similar remote-controlled devices
  • Weapons of any type
  • Any other items not mentioned that may pose a safety hazard or diminish the enjoyment of the event.

The following items are allowed in the venue:

  • Personal, non-commercial photo and video cameras
  • Binoculars, scanners and headsets
  • Camelbacks
  • Camera stands as long as they do not cause a safety hazard or obstruct the view of others
  • Coolers no larger than 18”x14”x14”, coolers may be hard or soft-sided
  • Flags as long as they do not obstruct the view of others
  • Food and beverages (i.e., water, soft drinks, beer, and wine in non-glass containers)
  • Mobility aids are used by guests with disabilities
  • Strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs
  • Umbrellas as long as they do not obstruct the view of others

The green flag for the Indianapolis 500 will wave at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

