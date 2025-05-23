'This is Church, Baby': Fans making the most of Carb Day

SPEEDWAY, IN — Carb Day has returned, marking not just a crucial practice day for drivers but also a festive celebration for fans.

With the cars showcasing their final preparations for race day, tens of thousands flocked to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"It's like my Christmas every year," one enthusiastic fan shared. "My parents don't give me gifts anymore. We're going to the track."

For many attending, the atmosphere is electric, fueled by camaraderie and a shared passion for racing. As another fan echoed, “All my best friends are here.”

Carb Day is known for its unique blend of racing excitement and Memorial Day Spirit.

“There’s nothing better than a Friday Carb Day, and knowing on Sunday the weather is gonna be beautiful,” said a loyal attendee.

“It’s the best two days or three days.”

Despite the friendly rivalries that surface among fans, there is a collective hope for an exciting race on Sunday.

As the countdown to race day begins, the sentiments echo the traditions that have developed over the past 109 years at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“If you want to feel the love for this country, love for each other, when they play the taps and 400,000 people go completely silent. If that doesn't bring a tear to your eye, nothing will,” reflected a fan from Carmel.