Town of Speedway gearing up for the month of May

SPEEDWAY, IN — As the calendar turns to May, the town of Speedway, Indiana, prepares for its biggest event of the year — the Indianapolis 500.

For both racing enthusiasts and local businesses, this month signifies much more than just a race; it is part of the fabric of the community.

"This is what I wait the whole year for. This is my birthday, my Christmas, my everything," said local resident.

"It's a spectacle. It gets in your blood. My dad took me to the track for the first time in 1948. And I was hooked from that point on," shared Kirby Smock, who is attending his 71st race this May.

Local businesses, like Charley Brown's Pancake House, experience a significant transformation as the race draws near.

"It just floods with people. It just changes. Everything gets a lot busier and more fun. It's the best thing," remarked one local patron.

Nick Sturgeon, Speedway Council President, underscored the community’s dedication to the event.

“It’s what we live for, from the businesses to the town itself, to our residents. We are all about the month of May,” he said.

For business owners like Brooke Minnix at B. Erin Designs, the impact of the Indy 500 is invaluable.

“We’re kind of in a time where all the small businesses really need this. And I mean, every year it’s wonderful,” she stated.

Speedway’s local businesses and longtime fans are gearing up for what they describe as a one-of-a-kind experience.

As Kirby Smock expressed it succinctly, "As long as I can move, I’ll go."

More information about events surrounding the month of May can be found on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website.