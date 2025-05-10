Weekly club comprised of former drivers, mechanics and owners reminisce about Indy 500's past

SPEEDWAY, IN — Every Friday throughout the year, a unique gathering unfolds at Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steak House in Speedway, Indiana. Racing enthusiasts come together to share their unforgettable stories and fondly reminisce about the racetrack's glory days.

Known as the "Old Timers Club," the group features former drivers, mechanics, and racing historians, all of whom boast hands-on experience in the world of racing.

“This is kind of like our locker room. Being able to talk to the guys, tell stories, tell lies, embellish and then rip the other guy when they get caught doing it. That makes it all worthwhile," said racing historian Steve Zautke.

Paul Page, a veteran broadcaster who has covered more than 50 Indy 500 races, remarked on the intimate tales told at these gatherings.

“These are stories that you wouldn't see on the front page of the paper, but they're intimate. They're part of the fabric of Indiana,” he noted.

Among the legends present was Merle Bettenhausen, a former driver and son of a racing icon, who reminisced about what it is like driving at the track.

“The hardest thing for a rookie to get used to is coming off the fourth corner with the grandstands shading the racetrack,” he said.

However, the Old Timers Club isn't open to just anyone.

The participants highlight their rugged backgrounds, emphasizing that only those who have "gotten their hands dirty" in the sport are welcome.

While the stories are filled with humor and camaraderie, the competitive spirit among former racers remains palpable.

"This [hammer] is for hitting somebody in the head if they get out of line," Bettenhausen quipped.

The camaraderie extends beyond mere competition, grounded in a deep appreciation for racing. “We don't know there's a bond. We just know that he's a racer. And the racer means that you can join us,” Bettenhausen explained.

The men admit they aren't all the best of friends, they just enjoy getting together to talk about racing.

“This table represents the depth of who we are, our community. These are the people who really let the stars shine," Page said.