'Welcome Race Fans' GIFs to premiere on Monument Circle

Photo by: WRTV
Downtown Indianapolis
Posted at 10:38 PM, May 10, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Five local artists will have their "Welcome Race Fans" GIFs displayed Tuesday evening on Monument Circle.

From 7-9 p.m., GIFs from the artists will be displayed on the AES Indiana building with colors, lights and audio around the circle.

The artists will be presented with a commemorative Indianapolis 500 milk bottle by Dalton Kellett.

These GIFs from central Indiana artists will also be displayed on social media channels, web properties and on-site at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and at the Indianapolis Artsgarden and Indianapolis International Airport.

"Welcome Race Fans" is a partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis Arts Council.

