WRTV Trackside: The IMS photographers behind the lens

SPEEDWAY — For more than a century, a team of talented artists have created snapshots of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — documenting triumph, tragedy and history.

"You really never know what's going to happen but as somebody who's responsible for documenting it, you really have to keep an open mind and just go with what's happening," Chris Owens, manager of IMS photo operations, said.

Owens has been a part of the IMS photo staff for over a decade. His work, along with other photographer's images, are featured in a new exhibit at the IMS Museum. He says it's a huge honor to know that his passion is something fans care about, too.

Joe Skibinski, a photographer and archive manager, told WRTV's Brad Brown what it's like to be inside Victory Circle.

"You just drone everything out and you're there: me, and the camera, and the winner," Skibinski said. "Nothing's going to get between me and trying to make a great picture."

Skibinski and Owens share more of the perspective they get to see and what the iconic song "Back Home Again in Indiana" means to them.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.