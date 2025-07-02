Zionsville to honor resident and 2025 Indy 500 winner and Alex Palou

ZIONSVILLE — Alex Palou, the 2025 Indy 500 winner, will be honored in the town that he calls home on Monday, according to the Town of Zionsville.

Originally from Spain, Palou moved to Indiana in 2020 to pursue his IndyCar racing career.

According to the press release, Palou is the first resident of Zionsville to win the Indy 500.

Zionsville plans to honor Palou at the Town Council meeting with a proclamation declaring "Alex Palou Day" and presenting him with an engraved commemorative brick.

"In Zionsville, we appreciate excellence," said Mayor John Stehr in a press release. "Alex Palou is the first town resident to win the Indianapolis 500. We're proud of him and his team - and want to make sure they know it by bringing out neighbors from across Zionsville to publicly congratulate them and celebrate their victory."

Starting at 6:30 p.m., fans will have a chance to get autographs and take photos with Palou during a meet-and-greet outside the Zionsville Town Hall, located at 1100 West Oak Street. The formal recognition will happen during the Town Council meeting at 7:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.