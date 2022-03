INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is jumping into the deep end for a major sporting event in 2024.

Lucas Oil Stadium will host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Team trials for nine days in June 2024.

With seating available for around 30,000 fans, it will be the biggest U.S. trials in history. Indianapolis has hosted the event six times; the first was in 1924.

WRTV's Brad Brown has more on Tuesday's announcement and what fans and Olympic hopefuls can expect.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.