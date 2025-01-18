Indiana’s Teacher of the Year to attend, be recognized at the college football championship game

FRANKLIN — Notre Dame will be heading to Atlanta for the college football national championship along with Indiana 2024 Teacher of the Year. It’s all sponsored by a foundation that goes the extra yard to celebrate educators.

Eric Jenkins, an English teacher at Franklin Community High School, will be among dozens of other educators from all 50 states recognized at the game.

“Never in a million years did I think that teaching is going to bring me to places like Google, the White House, space camp, and now the college football championship, that just seemed out of the realm of possibility,” Jenkins told WRTV.

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation makes events like this possible all year long to honor educators and the championship game is the ultimate thank you.

“We have a lot of teachers in our community that don't get the recognition they deserve and part of this is encouraging everyone across the country to take a moment and thank a teacher,” said the foundation’s Executive Director Britton Banowsky.

Jenkins was named Indiana’s Teacher of the Year last year, earning the top spot out of the state’s 65,000 educators.

“To have teachers you can rely on because a lot of our day is spent at school and to have trusted adult figures you can go to and ask for help, it’s really important,” said Lucy Mercer, a junior at Franklin Community High School.

She’s taken classes with Jenkins since she was in ninth grade and now is inspired to become a teacher herself because of his impact.

“Being able to celebrate, not only the work that I’m doing at Franklin Community High School but just all our schools in Indiana and teachers across the nation, it’s just going to be incredible,” Jenkins said.

Although Jenkins is an Indiana University Alum and fan, he told WRTV he will be rooting for the Irish, at least for this weekend.

“We get to put those divisions aside and kind of come together to be Indiana fans,” he said. “The final moments where we get to stand on the field, I know it’s going to be magic.”

He will also be attending the game with his father, who’s a lifelong college football fan.

“I don’t think either of us ever imagined that we would be going to the championship game,” Jenkins told WRTV.

He will also participate in Saturday's Extra Yard for Teachers Summit, a professional development event for local and nationwide PK-12 educators that recognizes teachers' hard work and dedication to the classroom.

Jenkins and the rest of the nation’s teachers will be recognized on the field before the National Anthem.

