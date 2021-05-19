Watch
Indy 500 practice begins

There are 4-straight days ahead of qualifying.
WRTV's Brad Brown reports. A little time to get the band back together, some pleasantries and hellos, but very quickly it was time to get to work and practice for the Indy 500!
INDIANAPOLIS — There was a little time to get the band back together, some little pleasantries and hellos, but very quickly it was time to get to work.

WRTV's Brad Brown reports on the 10 a.m. start to the day, and the first laps of practice for this year's Indy 500. More than two dozens cars got out quickly and went through a little warm-up with just a handful of laps up to speed.

Defending Indy 500 champion, Takuma Sato, had one of the quick laps early on.

