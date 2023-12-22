Indy Eleven 'Undrafted' Premieres Sunday on WRTV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Eleven are giving some up and coming players a big shot at making the team, and you can watch it all unfold on WRTV.

'Undrafted' premieres this Sunday.

As part of the Undrafted Program, current small college players and alums of small colleges have their chance at the big time. This unique training camp will offer prospective pros a chance to get on the radar of the Indy Eleven technical staff.

Trialists will earn the opportunity to showcase their talents and be evaluated as they chase the ultimate prize — a spot in Indy Eleven’s preseason training camp in 2024.

Indy Eleven’s creative team will capture this unique pathway to the pros in building an episodic series to premiere on stations and networks nationally. Episodes will begin airing December 24 at 1:30 pm ET on WRTV. Indianapolis-based sports broadcast journalist Haley Jordan will host.

As part of the final phase of the program, an All-Star Team will be selected in August for further consideration.

In December, the group will return to Indianapolis for additional training and evaluation. At least one player from the program will be chosen to join the Eleven’s Men’s Professional First Team for the 2024 preseason camp in February.