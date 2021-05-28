Indy Fuel to host Hockey is for Everyone Night on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — After being postponed earlier this season due to safety protocols, Indy Fuel will host its Hockey is for Everyone Night on Friday during its game against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Hockey is for Everyone is an NHL initiative and aims to create positive social change and foster more inclusive communities.

"We, along with the NHL - believe all hockey programs - from professionals to youth organizations - should provide a safe, positive and inclusive environment for players and families regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status," Indy Fuel's website read.

Players will wear a specialty jersey for the first time in the team's history and auction the game jerseys to benefit the Indiana Youth Group.

We FINALLY get to wear these amazing Hockey is For Everyone jerseys this Friday!



Don't miss out

Robert from the Damien Center will be the shoot-the-puck celebrity guest and the Indy Twisters, a hockey team catering to children and adults with developmental disabilities and physical challenges, will scrimmage during the first intermission, according to Indy Fuel.

Indy Fuel is also partnering with Pride Tape and is a part of their Pride Starts at Home series. According to Indy Fuel's website, it was the first team in the ECHL to partner with Pride Tape.

Pride starts at HOME. Born in Indy. Raised everywhere. #HockeyIsForEveryone

The home game starts at 7 p.m. Friday and tickets are still on sale.