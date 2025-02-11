Indy Ignite trio named Pro Volleyball Federation All-Stars

FISHERS — Three Indy Ignite players have been named to play in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match that Indy serves as the host for on Saturday, February 22 at the Fishers Event Center.

Ignite setter Sydney Hilley, outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh and opposite hitter Azhani Tealer were among those selected to the two 12-player teams in a compilation of voting by PVF fans, coaches and league officials.

Dave Shondell of Purdue will serve as one of the All-Star team coaches, with Member-Meneh and Tealer playing on Team Shondell.

“We’re incredibly proud to have Sydney, Lek and Azhani representing Ignite in the first-ever PVF All-Star Match,” Ignite head coach George Padjen said. “Each of them has played a key role in our success this season, and this honor is a reflection of their dedication and impact on the court. It’s exciting to celebrate not only their achievements but also the immense talent across the league. Hosting this historic event makes it even more special, and we can’t wait for fans to experience such a high-level showcase of volleyball.”

Tickets for the star-studded PVF All-Star Match are available at provolleyball.com/tickets or at the Fishers Event Center box office.

The Ignite continue their regular season at home this Thursday at 7 p.m.

