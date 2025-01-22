Indy prepping for the city's first Premium WWE event in over 30 years

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 1992, the WWE is bringing one of its biggest shows back to the Circle City.

On February 1, the WWE will host The Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The event is the first in a three-event deal between the WWE and Indianapolis, including the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Wrestlemania.

The Summerslam and Wrestlemania dates have not been scheduled.

Indiana Sports Corp was crucial in bringing the 3 major events to Indy.

“WWE is such an international brand," Indiana Sports Corporation's Dan Gliot said. "You can argue that at no time in its history has it been hotter than it is right now.”

As it does with many other events, Indiana Sports Corp is planning on making downtown Indianapolis a wrestling lovers paradise.

"We're expecting a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium. Over 65,000 people are going to be in. We're also hosting events all weekend long," Gliot said. "You'll see all the businesses and restaurants that are activating in different ways, whether that's discounted food, costume contests. It's really going to be a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, downtown businesses like Tom's Watch Bar are hoping to capitalize on the estimated $40 million in economic impact.

"We were excited because it gives a great opportunity to be diverse with our sports," Tom's Watch Bar manager Damien Kostick said.

He says the bar is focused on creating an atmosphere that WWE fans crave.

"It's a very niche group, so they're very passionate, excited, energetic, motivated, and the overall energy of just having them in your building — It's just a whole 'nother level of energy from some other sports," Kostick said. “We really wanna create the same energy we would for a championship football game."

More information regarding WWE-themed events can be found on Visit Indy's Website.

