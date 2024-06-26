Indy track star hopes to punch ticket to Paris Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Hoosier athletes across several sports are competing for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, including one standout track star running in the track & field trials hoping to represent Indianapolis and Team USA.

Chanler Robinson is in Eugene, Oregon right now hoping to punch her ticket to Paris.

“She’s one of the most hard-working young ladies I’ve had the pleasure to coach,” said Mac Tolbert, who's coached Chanler for the last six years.

“The lights are not too bright. The time is not too big, she’s really always rose to the occasion,” said her dad, Ron Robinson.

Chanler got a later start to the sport, switching from gymnastics to track in the 8th grade, but still excelled.

“My first few years, I was an average athlete like I was saying I was just started running so I was trying to figure things out So I ran like the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles,” Chanler said. “My junior year is really when things started to click.”

Chanler ran away with three state titles at North Central High School including in the 100 meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay.

She didn’t let up the momentum in college at Ohio State.

“She achieved great accolades at Ohio State, she was an All-American, she’s been to nationals indoor and outdoor so we’re very proud of her,” said her mom, Coya Robinson.

She also recently won two silver medals with Ohio State in Big Ten Track & Field Championships at the University of Michigan in May.

Now her parents and former coaches stand proud as she prepares to compete in the Olympic Track & Field trials in Oregon.

“Her getting to this point is just it has a lot to do more with who she is as person,” said, her former hurdle Coach Kris Roney.

The 22-year-old will also make mark a major milestone for her high school.

“It's not an easy thing to do. If it was, there would have been a lot more, you know, in the previous years, you know, since the 80s, and so, I mean, that's a huge accomplishment,” said Mark Haste, the former North Central High School Head Track Coach.

The school told WRTV last athlete to make to the track trials was Maicel Malone in the 80s.

“It definitely is amazing to be able to like represent Indiana, and to show that we do have some big talent coming up out of 317,” said Chanler.

For the track star and her support system, making it to the trials means so much more than punching her ticket to Paris.

“The most important thing is to be a beacon for other young ladies, other young men they were going to give up on their dreams,” said Coach Tolbert.

Chanler will compete on Thursday in the 400-meter hurdles.

She's among nearly two dozen other Hoosier athletes in Oregon competing in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials to secure a spot for the 2024 games.