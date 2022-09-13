NASCAR's Kyle Busch in the Indianapolis 500 is a possibility now

INDIANAPOLIS — NASCAR fans everywhere are buzzing on Tuesday as news came down that 2-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing (RCR).

The news comes with a small contract detail that will provide many swirling rumors for the next eight months in Indianapolis.

According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, Busch negotiated into his new contract that he can run the Indianapolis 500 if it is with a Chevrolet-supported team.

Busch’s older brother Kurt Busch ran the Indy 500 in 2014. The elder Busch finished in sixth place that year.

With RCR, Busch will drive the No. 8 car.