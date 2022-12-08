Penske announces plan to air 6-part TV series leading up to 2023 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – Following the in footsteps of other sports series around the world, Penske Entertainment, along with the CW Network, announced a plan to partner with VICE Media Group to share a docuseries leading up to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

“100 Days to Indy” will be a broadcast series about the days leading up to the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend.

The six-part series will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as they begin the 2023 season and start their epic quest for racing’s greatest prize. “100 Days to Indy” will air on The CW Network in spring 2023.

"The Indy 500 is the most unique, exhilarating and engaging event on the planet,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said. “It’s an unrivaled spectacle fueled by ambitious, fearless and captivating personalities. This series will give viewers an unprecedented front row seat as the racing season begins and the countdown to Indy accelerates. Ultimately, through the compelling creative lens and massive reach of both VICE and The CW, we will bring the world-class competition and drama of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a newer and more youthful audience.”