Ryan Hunter-Reay stepping into Ed Carpenter Racing car after Daly's departure

INDIANAPOLIS — Ed Carpenter Racing announced that former Indy 500 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay will drive the No. 20 Bitnile.com Chevrolet for the remainder of the 2023 IndyCar season.

Hunter-Reay will jump into the ride beginning at Road America on June 16.

“I was surprised when I got the call from Ed," Hunter-Reay said. "He described how frustrated he was that his team has not been able to realize its potential despite their efforts, investments, as well as technical and personnel changes over the past few years and asked for my help. Ed and I are very close friends and have been for a long time. I’ve worked with the team in the past and they are a very talented group with high expectations and a committed partner in Bitnile.com."

The announcement comes just one day after ECR announcement a "mutually agreed" parting of ways between themselves and Conor Daly.

Hunter-Reay has 18 career IndyCar wins, including the 2014 Indy 500. He is also the 2012 series champion.

Most recently, he competed in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, leading eight laps in the closing stages of the race and ultimately finishing 11th.

“We need to improve our competitiveness and I wanted to add a fresh perspective from a driver like Ryan who has a massive amount of experience and success as well as a reputation as a team leader. I am excited to welcome Ryan to the team,” Carpenter said. “We have worked together in the past as teammates and he tested for ECR at Barber Motorsports Park in October 2021, where he made an immediate impact as we were able to qualify one of our cars on the pole following that test. I am confident that his experience and technical abilities will be an asset to ECR as we move forward toward our goals as a team.”