Inside Taylor University's "Silent Night"

UPLAND, Ind. — It's a tradition at Taylor University - Silent Night.
With more than 1,000 students dressed up in costumes ranging from Gatorade bottles to garden gnomes, the court is silent until the score hits 10.
WRTV's Brad Brown goes inside of Hoosier Hysteria's unique traditions.
67 hours in line to get in.
22 young women dressed as Garden Gnomes.
Freshman hits the shot that sends the crowd into a frenzy.
And a second court storm to celebrate the win.
