Inside Taylor University's "Silent Night"

WRTV's Brad Brown travels to Upland, Indiana for a college tradition at Taylor University.
Posted at 10:12 PM, Dec 16, 2021
UPLAND, Ind. — It's a tradition at Taylor University - Silent Night.

With more than 1,000 students dressed up in costumes ranging from Gatorade bottles to garden gnomes, the court is silent until the score hits 10.

WRTV's Brad Brown goes inside of Hoosier Hysteria's unique traditions.

