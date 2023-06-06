ISU will not host NCAA Super Regionals due to prior commitments

TERRE HAUTE — According to the Indiana State Athletic Department, the school is unable to host the NCAA Super Regionals baseball tournament due to prior commitments.

The school says it is preparing to host the 51st Indiana Special Olympics.

Additionally, ISU says accommodations for the large scale event are currently not available.

There are a variety of factors that come into play with the competition for resources and staff. With the potential for multiple large-scale events occurring in the area simultaneously and due to NCAA limitations on hotel distance from the field, there is a lack of hotel space to handle the accommodations required to house the visiting team, the support staff for the games, and the ESPN production crew that would be in attendance.

ISU says it would be too difficult to obtain staff that is not already working with Special Olympics.

"We have a great relationship with Special Olympics coming to Terre Haute. We welcome them to our community this weekend and look forward to putting on another great event for them this year," ISU said.

This weekend, The Indiana State Sycamores will hit the road to play against TCU. The winner will play in the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is the first time the Sycamores will play in the Super Regional round.

