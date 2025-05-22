“It’s a dream come true," 2-Time Masters champion excited for LIV Golf in Westfield

WESTFIELD — Professional golf is set to make its return to Indianapolis from August 15 through August 17, 2025 bringing with it a fresh and vibrant atmosphere.

The highly anticipated LIV Golf Indianapolis will take place at Chatham Hills in Westfield, promising an excitement that both players and fans can embrace.

"It's a dream come true for people to want us here — people get behind it," said Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion. Watson who spent Wednesday celebrating the league's first visit to Indiana.

"When you think about sports, the town already loves sports, and so why not bring golf? I think we're bringing a different atmosphere," Watson added.

The eagerness surrounding the tournament was palpable, especially for Westfield Mayor Scott Willis. He expressed optimism about the significant economic impact the event could create, potentially exceeding $30 million.

"We're trying to create an ecosystem of sports, whether it be technology or sporting events — this fits exactly into what we're trying to do as a city collectively," Willis stated.

Jerry Foltz, a LIV Golf analyst, shared that the excitement surrounding the Indianapolis event is unparalleled.

"I think the excitement level when they heard Indianapolis was interested and then we finally got a deal done was second to none," Foltz remarked.

Unlike traditional golfing events, LIV Golf aims to appeal to a younger demographic, infusing a festive atmosphere into the sport.

"It's a family environment, believe it or not. You see the sizzle reels we put out, and all the adolescents and all the people up to even my generation who are having a good time," Foltz explained.

High school golfers, such as Adam Balcer from Guerin Catholic, voiced their enthusiasm for the event.

"I mean, it's awesome. It's just any kind of event overall in the golf scene. I mean, (Indiana doesn't) get that too often," he said.

Jack Harris, a golfer from Westfield High School, noted the lively spirit of LIV Golf.

"I think LIV has the more party aspect. I think they have more fun with golf," he said, highlighting the integration of loud music and fan interaction," he shared.

Encouraging the public to attend, Mayor Willis invited skeptics to experience the event for themselves.

"You owe it to yourself to come out here because all the big names are going to be here."

Watson concluded by emphasizing the need for fans to immerse themselves in the innovative experience that LIV Golf offers.

"That's what you have to do in the game of golf," he said. "You have to see what we're creating, and then you'll fall in love with it."

More information about the event is available on theLIV Golf website.