10-year-old with rare heart condition bonds with IU Football, gets invited to CFP title game

WESTPORT, Ind. — Among the Indiana Hoosiers fans cheering from Miami this week is 10-year-old Drew Shouse, of Westport, whose connection to the team goes far beyond football.

Drew, who was born with a rare heart condition, has become a familiar and inspiring presence around the IU football program during its historic season.

His love for the Hoosiers — and the game itself — has taken him from the Rose Bowl in California to the national stage in Miami.

“Are you a pretty big IU Football fan?” he was asked.

He answered with a silent head shake — all that was needed.

Drew has become more than just a fan to the team.

“Think you're their good luck charm,” his mother, Ashleigh Shouse, said.

“I might be,” Drew replied.

Drew’s connection with IU football began a few years ago through Team Impact, a national nonprofit organization that connects kids with severe illnesses or disabilities to local collegiate teams.

They get to interact with players on and off the field.

Earlier this season, they sent Drew, his dad, and his older brother to California to cheer on the Hoosiers at the Rose Bowl.

Now, his journey continues with a special invitation from his favorite players to join them in Miami.

When asked who he was most excited to see, Drew didn’t hesitate.

“Mendoza.”

WATCH | IU team gives special invitation to Drew for the national championship game

IU team invites 10-year-old with rare heart condition to CFP title game

Drew has had the chance to bond with Mendoza and other Hoosiers players, building relationships that extend beyond the stands.

During the 2024 IU Spring Game, he even had his own moment on the field, putting points on the board in front of the crowd.

“Whenever any of the guys come up and give them knuckles or just like chit chat with them a little bit,they kind of think that they're the coolest people alive,” Ashleigh Shouse said.

Its a big inspiration for Drew who spent much of his earliest life in the hospital.

“He spent the 1st 9 months of his life at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital and had two open heart surgeries before he got to come home. And then his third one was in 2017,” Ashleigh Shouse said.

Despite his medical challenges, Drew has never let his condition define him or limit his love for the game.

“We actually graduated to going to the cardiologist every year now. We actually follow up with the next week. So we had to reschedule that from the Rose Bowl,” Ashleigh said.

“I think that that's just been really a big blessing for us as a family to be able to experience it all...they're gonna remember this for forever,” she added.

As Indiana prepares to play for the national title, Drew will be in the stands once again, cheering on the team that has embraced him as one of their own.

When asked what message he had for the Hoosiers, Drew kept it simple.

“Go hoosiers.”

