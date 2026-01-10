Bison back in the spotlight after Indiana University's mascot revival

OWEN COUNTY — Indiana University's football team has been grabbing attention recently, but so has the animal behind the school's new mascot.

Hoosier the Bison was introduced to fans in August, but this isn't the first time the school has had a bison mascot.

Indiana University

The bison mascot was originally introduced in 1965, but it only stuck around for four seasons.

Why a bison? Bison used to roam the state of Indiana, and are featured on the Indiana State Seal. Today, there are no free-roaming bison, but they remain a part of Indiana agriculture.

"Indiana is not, you know, a well-known bison state," said Zach Martin.

Martin owns Red Frazier Bison Ranch in Owen County. It's been busy around his ranch since Hoosier the Bison was revealed in August.

"We get a lot of people that have never had bison meat before. They've never been able to interact with the live animal. They've seen them on TV, or out at the National Parks," Martin said.

To meet the public's demand to learn about and visit with bison, Martin's ranch will begin offering public tours in summer 2026.

WRTV

For Martin, there couldn't be a better season for the mascot to come back.

"The timing has been incredible. The national recognition has been incredible," Martin shared. "Hoosier the Bison, he's cool. I like all the fun stuff he's doing."

Since the big reveal, people have had many questions about bison. Martin is happy to answer these questions.

"There's been lots of people just wanting to learn about bison. There's been people that have been reaching out and coming out," Martin shared. "They want to do photo shoots with the herd."

WRTV

Martin hopes the IU Athletic Director and Coach Cignetti will visit the ranch after this football season.

"Really hoping that you know we can get some one-on-one time with them and the animals, and really just drive home and solidify that they made the right decision," Martin said.

Martin wants to keep bison in the spotlight by keeping the mascot for good this time.

Why does this animal make a good mascot?

"They're powerful. They're agile. They are the athletes of the bovine world," Martin explained. "They are one giant team that is here to survive. I think that really represents IU very well."

Near IU's campus, BRU Burger in Bloomington is also seeing more interest in bison. They source bison patties from Red Frazier Bison Ranch.

WRTV

"It's one of the options that you can choose instead of if you want like a beef patty," said Joey Callan. "We also offer bison now."

Callan said the restaurant sometimes sells 15 to 20 bison burgers on a busy night.

"With us having the mascot more now that people like point it out more on the menu or ask about it and try it more often," Callan shared.

