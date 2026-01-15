Bloomington closes streets, bans glass as IU fans prepare to gather for national championship

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University football fans are flooding into Bloomington ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game, with the city preparing for what could be one of the biggest celebrations in its history.

Mayor Kerry Thomson stated that the city is selling out hotel rooms, despite the game being played in Miami, Florida. Fans are traveling to the college town to watch the Hoosiers take on the Hurricanes alongside fellow supporters.

"We have lots of fans coming here to Bloomington to do what we do, which is cheer on our Hoosiers," Thomson said.

Closed streets & no glass: Bloomington prepares for national championship

The mayor announced the city is taking extensive safety precautions for Monday night's game.

Kirkwood Avenue will be closed to traffic, with rideshare drop-offs relocated to 4th Street. Officials are also prohibiting glass containers downtown for bars.

"We have all hands on deck for the night of the game — it's all of our responsibility to keep one another safe," Thomson said. "Don't bring any glass downtown."

Students at IU are anticipating packed bars and massive crowds throughout the city.

"My guess is that everyone over 21 is going to be having a lot of fun at the bars. It's going to be packed," one senior said.

Local businesses are also preparing for the influx of fans.

Zachary Smith, who has worked at Nick's English Hut for over 20 years, expects Monday to be his craziest shift yet at the Bloomington institution that nears its 100th birthday.

"The fact that you're having meaningful games in November, December, and now January. I mean, forget about it. That's awesome," Smith said.

WRTV

Smith said he's looking forward to a potential celebration if the Hoosiers win.

"When we win, knock on wood, watching people spill out into the streets and party, it's awesome. There's no other feeling like that," Smith said.

However, Smith has a message for anyone planning to visit Bloomington with destructive intentions.

"If that's what your goal is to destroy the town, you should stay home," Smith said. "But if you want to come out and watch people just, you know, absolutely ecstatic about something like, you know, a chance to win the national champion, you should come down and hang out."

