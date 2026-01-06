Bloomington, IU's Marching Hundred prepping for Peach Bowl

BLOOMINGTON — The word "surreal" keeps coming to mind for IU Marching Hundred director Dr. Tiffany Galus as Indiana University prepares for its College Football Playoff semifinal against Oregon in the Peach Bowl.

"We're just trying to soak it in," Galus said.

The historic nature of Indiana's football success is reshaping priorities across the state. High school basketball games are being rescheduled to accommodate the mid-January football playoff game, something that would have been unthinkable in previous years.

"It's just spectacular," said Jeremy Gray, senior associate athletic director.

From the marching band to local businesses, all of Bloomington is preparing to support the Hoosiers in their quest for a national championship.

The Marching Hundred has been practicing intensively for their trip to Atlanta. Band members spent hours rehearsing over the weekend before departing for the Peach Bowl.

"The Marching Hundred has been the biggest fans of Indiana University football, and I will tell you, it's incredible to feel the momentum under everything that's happening," Galus said.

Sydney Butz, IU's featured twirler, described the preparation process.

"We practiced for a few hours yesterday, a few hours today, and then we'll hop on the bus tomorrow and head to Atlanta," Butz said.

Local businesses are experiencing unprecedented demand during what is typically a slow season. The Indiana Shop receives daily calls from customers seeking Peach Bowl and Rose Bowl merchandise.

"We get calls every day about like, do you have this like for the Rose Bowl or Peach Bowl. Normally, we'd be slow during this time. But now we're like the busiest we've ever been," said Zoe from The Indiana Shop.

Restaurants and bars are also preparing for increased crowds. Matt Englert from Upstairs Pub described the extensive planning required.

"You're talking to vendors, you're making orders, you're getting all of these things. You're getting ideas from other members of the staff. And you just put a game plan together," Englert said.

The Hoosiers' success has energized the entire community and brought economic benefits to Bloomington.

"It has definitely brought a boom to Bloomington and the atmosphere on, not only home games, but away games too," added Englert

"This is incredible, and it's been really joyous for everybody involved with IU, everybody who roots for IU, and frankly, the state of Indiana," Gray explained

Indiana will face off against Oregon in Atlanta on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

