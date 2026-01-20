Father and son bond over historic IU football season with podcast

The historic championship run by the Indiana Hoosiers has brought together countless people. This father-son duo has logged on to cheer on the Hoosiers with their podcast, Always Pick the Underdog.

Josh Skillman, a two-degree IU alum living in Richmond, Virginia, started a little IU football "Gameday" style video podcast on his Instagram not that long ago.

His 10-year-old son Luke joined in this season, and it's taken on an entirely new flavor.

This year, they've been picking the Hoosiers and following every game in this magical run to the finals.

For Josh, who has been following IU since the 80s, this season has been a dream come true, and sharing it with Luke has made it that much sweeter.

As for the CFP National Championship game, they're picking IU to top the Miami Hurricanes.